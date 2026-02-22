Shropshire Star
Close

Drink driver, 33, who was more than double the limit on busy Shrewsbury road gets banned

A drink driver who was more than double the limit on a busy road in Shrewsbury has been banned from driving.

Plus
By Nick Humphreys
Published

Stanistav Zakharii, aged 33, drove a Suzuki Swace on Ditherington Road on January 28 this year.