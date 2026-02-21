Karen Colley, aged 50, would regularly go to Corbet Woods, Grinshill, north of Shrewsbury, to “talk” to her late son, Joey McCoy.

Mr McCoy died aged 20 in February 2023. He struggled with his mental health after the death of one of his best friends, Dylan Price, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Bishop’s Castle the day before turning 18 in September 2021.

Sadly on October 17 last year the body of Mrs Colley, who was born in Bridgnorth but lived in Wingfield Gardens, Ditherington, Shrewsbury, was found after she fell from a cliff to the bottom of a quarry.

Karen Colley, left, with her son Joey McCoy

An inquest at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury, was told that Mrs Colley, who was a carer, was reported missing by her daughter Atlanta McCoy on that date after she grew concerned that she had not heard from her mother.

At around 10.30pm, a man discovered the body of a woman at the bottom of the cliff.

Paramedics and firefighters attended, but sadly nothing could be done to save Mrs Colley and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem exam was carried out by Dr Laura Potter, who gave a cause of death as “multiple traumatic injuries”.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, held Mr McCoy’s inquest in March 2023.

Mr Ellery said he recorded a conclusion of suicide after Mr McCoy was found in the woods.

It was said that Mrs Colley would regularly go to the spot where her son died and “she would talk to Joey”.

The court was told that Mrs Colley “appeared to be in good spirits” on the day she died.

Mr Ellery said: “To record a conclusion of suicide, I have to have evidence that she intended to kill herself.

“I cannot ascertain how she came to be at the bottom of the quarry. Maybe she took a wrong step or leant over too far.

“I have seen no evidence that she intended to kill herself. It is not known how she came to fall. Evidence suggests she was in a good mood.”

Mr Ellery recorded a narrative conclusion that Mrs Colley died in unknown circumstances after falling from height.

Carol Smith, Mrs Colley's mother, said: “I don’t believe she killed herself. She was so happy that day. She’d just been paid. She went to tell her son she’d just bought some new perfume. We can’t understand what happened.”

After the hearing, her daughter Atlanta told the Shropshire Star: “She was really outgoing and bubbly. She was always trying to help people and putting people before herself.

“She went through a bad patch when Joey died, but she was coming out of it.”

Mrs Colley was a mother of two and a grandmother to Lennox, who is now 10 months old.

As well as doing care work, Mrs Colley also spent time working in pubs and bars, including The Boar’s Head in Belle Vue Road, Shrewsbury.

“She was one of those people who you never forget when you meet them,” said her sister, Sheree Cox. “Quite a lot of people in Shrewsbury will have known her.

“She was my little sister. We were like twins. She was the best little sister ever.”

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.