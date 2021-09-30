Dylan Price inquest told how teen was found in road by passing driver

A 17-year-old boy killed in a suspected hit and run the day before his birthday was found in the road by a passing driver, an inquest has heard.

Tributes left in Bishop's Castle to Dylan Price, inset, who died aged 18
Dylan Price, from Bishop's Castle, died in the early hours of September 19, an inquest opening at Shirehall in Shrewsbury was told.

Coroner’s officer Emma Wilson said that he had been walking on the B4385 in Bishop’s Castle when he is believed to have been hit by a vehicle.

A police investigation is ongoing regarding the incident and Dylan’s family have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Ms Wilson said that the police had been called after Dylan had been discovered in the road by a passing driver.

She said the paramedics were the first to the scene but that he had been declared dead at 5.33am.

Shropshire coroner John Ellery adjourned the proceedings until February 8, next year.

