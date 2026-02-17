Skydives, mountains and marathons help Shrewsbury firm raise £20,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Employees at one of Shrewsbury’s longest‑established businesses have raised £20,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity after taking on a series of daring and creative fundraising challenges over the past two years.

Staff at Morris Lubricants skydived, climbed mountains, ran an ultramarathon, played charity sports matches and even baked cakes to support the emergency service, which provides advanced pre‑hospital care to people in critical need.

Among the daredevil efforts was buyer Hannah Stocking’s 104‑mile ultra‑marathon from Welshpool to Caernarfon, while group purchasing manager Elliot Hotchkiss and senior internal sales account manager Clayton Matcham completed a tandem skydive, and five colleagues conquered the Three Peaks Challenge.

Executive chairman Andrew Goddard, director Edward Goddard, Owen Lloyd and Clayton Matcham from Morris Lubricants present a cheque for £20,000 to Ryan Ferris, a Midlands Air Ambulance Charity critical care paramedic

Other events included a ‘Great Morris Bake Off’, a charity cricket match against Knockin & Kinnerley Cricket Club and a football match against Greenhous.

Morris Lubricants’ executive chairman Andrew Goddard praised the team’s commitment.

He said: “The courage and generosity of our employees never cease to amaze me. To raise £20,000 over the past two years for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is a fantastic achievement by all who contributed to this amazing total.

“We selected Midlands Air Ambulance Charity as our chosen charity because they do such fantastic work and have the potential to be called upon by anyone at our business, our employees and our customers, too.”

Teri Harding, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s corporate partnership executive, said: “Over the past two years, the team at Morris Lubricants have shown incredible support for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity's lifesaving work.

“From charity football matches to skydiving, their enthusiasm has helped raise an extraordinary £20,000 - enough to make six air ambulance missions and six critical care car missions possible. We are really grateful for their partnership and the impact they have made on the communities we serve.”