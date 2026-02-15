The incident happened in Betton Street, Castlefields shortly before 4pm today (February 15).

The fire was out before firefighters got there.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “On Sunday, February 15, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Shrewsbury.

“Fire involving a cooker in the kitchen that was out on arrival of fire service personnel. Full inspection completed with gas and electrics being isolated.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Wellington and Shrewsbury, and an operations officer was in attendance.