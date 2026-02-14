Huge queues of cars were lined up trying to get into Attingham Park today (February 14), leaving local residents struggling to reach their homes.

The National Trust site on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is set to expand after plans were recently approved to open up a new visitor entrance and cafe, plus new car parking and new wildlife trails and play areas.

As well as a cafe and toilets, the new entrance building would include kiosks, a kitchen and a bike hire point.

The new car park would have electric vehicle charging points and information about the nearby site of a Second World War runway and aerodrome.

The National Trust said it wants to open up eight miles of new and restored routes, including wildlife trails, cycle tracks, and a wetland habitat area.

However, the plans have not gone down well with Atcham Parish Council.

The council said in an objection letter: “The proposal does not take into account the significant impact on both local residents and visitors in terms of highway safety and access issues.

“Although the proposal intends to relieve pressure on the main site, it is a stated aim of the project to increase visitor numbers by a significant amount.

“The village of Atcham already suffers from significant congestion problems in the centre of Atcham during peak visitor periods. These problems are no longer associated only with sunny days or key Bank Holidays, but are becoming much more regular.

“The parish council considers that these issues affecting Atcham could reasonably be expected to worsen with the predicted regular visitor numbers to the planned outdoor hub as well as additional large-scale events. This will add to safety risks, roadway wear and tear, congestion, and pollution, all affecting local residents.

“Suggestions put forward in the application for improving other means of transportation are not addressed by the National Trust’s proposed plans.

“Existing provision for pedestrian and cycle access to the proposed site are very unsafe, with access routes in all directions being extremely risky for both.

“While the ambitions to improve [sustainable transport] routes and bus services are laudable, they remain theoretical at this point in time.

“Parishioners are also very concerned about the safety of the Norton Crossroads, the main access point to the proposed hub.

“The crossroads is an accident cluster spot. Regular near-misses and multiple collisions already happen as vehicles attempt to emerge from the side roads, with vehicles travelling at speed on the B4380/B5061 between Atcham and Uckington (National Speed Limit).

There were long queues of traffic outside Attingham Park today

“The sum of money allocated for improvements to this junction is woefully inadequate, considering the projected increase in the volume of traffic and the already dangerous nature of the junction.

“Residents and local businesses have also expressed concern about event management and plans for security, for neither of which do there appear to be comprehensive plans in place.

“Adjacent and nearby properties would suffer the consequences of this lack of planning, especially as it is proposed to have open access to the Outdoor Hub 24 hours a day, year-round."

The letter also alleged there had been a "complete lack of consultation with local residents prior to the application being submitted".

“Atcham Parish Council and Wroxeter & Uppington Parish Council arranged their own community meeting immediately on receiving formal notification of the planning application, and this was the first that parishioners and parish councillors knew of the proposal."