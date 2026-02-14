'What we’ve created is a space full of warmth and laughter': Shrewsbury hospice cafe marks five years with week of celebrations

Refresh at Severn Hospice in Shrewsbury opened five years ago, when the charity completed work on a new building needed for its community nursing services.

“Refresh belongs to the whole community – and this birthday is a thank you to everyone who’s supported us over the last five years. We’d love as many people as possible to come and celebrate with us,” said café manager Jane Steventon.

The café's purpose was to be a welcoming space that helped break down barriers between the community and hospices – a place for anyone and everyone.

Refresh café celebrated its fourth birthday last year.

Since opening its doors when social distancing restrictions were still in place in response to the Covid pandemic, the café has turned into a popular community hub with more than 35,000 visitors just last year.

Jane has been part of the café since day one.

She said: “Time has absolutely flown by. If I had to describe the last five years in one word, it would be 'rewarding'. Especially when it comes to supporting our patients and their families.

“When we first opened, we hoped Refresh would bring comfort and joy but also help change perceptions of hospices. What we’ve created is a space full of warmth and laughter – somewhere people feel looked after.”

Today the café does more than serve coffee and cake.

It is a meeting place for local residents, community groups and hospice visitors alike.

It now caters for events such as christenings, birthdays and celebration teas - and even takes its cakes and coffee on the road to local fairs and community events.

The café has become well known for its own quirky events too, from quizzes and live music evenings to afternoon teas, its first fun dog show, visits from Santa and craft fairs.

For patients and families, Jane said, Refresh offers something equally special: a moment of normality.

Cafe manager Jane Steventon.

She added: “It can be a real break for families and patients when they’re able to visit. Somewhere to sit, chat, people-watch and just feel normal for a while.

“It’s all about empathy – a cup of coffee and a kind word can mean so much. Our staff and volunteers are absolutely brilliant at that. They work so hard every day to make sure everyone feels welcome here.

“And we’re so lucky to have our hospice kitchens, whose beautiful cakes are always a treat and a real pick-me-up for anyone.”

Refresh is celebrating its fifth birthday with a week of events starting this Sunday (February 15).

Visitors can enjoy a children’s colouring competition, festive balloons and decorations, and a discount on the café’s signature coffee blend to take home.

The week’s highlight will be a cake-cutting birthday party on Wednesday, from 4pm to 6pm, complete with live music and a £5 cake and coffee deal.

On Saturday (February 21) the café will welcome dogs and their owners for a £5 pupcake and coffee deal.

For more information about Refresh Café and its birthday celebrations, visit refreshcafesevernhospice.com or follow the café on Facebook.