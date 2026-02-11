Shropshire Coroners Court heard on Tuesday (February 10) that Dorothy Rose Roberts was confirmed dead by paramedics after she was carried from her burning home at 35a Castle Street, Shrewsbury.

The fire in the early hours of Tuesday, January 27, prompted a huge response from emergency services, with seven fire crews tasked with tackling the blaze.

Ms Roberts, who was 81, had been found by firefighters in the ground-floor bedroom of her historic home which was known as Perches House.

Rose Roberts

The hearing was told that the only other occupant of the building, a lodger, had managed to escape the blaze.

Shropshire's assistant coroner, Heath Westerman, was told that there were no suspicious circumstances to the fire, which is still being investigated by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The hearing was told: "On Tuesday 27th January 2026 at approximately 3.30am the emergency services responded to a call from a member of the public alerting them to a fire at 35a Castle Street, Shrewsbury.

"Firefighters from Shropshire fire and rescue entered the burning building and recovered the body of Dorothy Rose Roberts from a ground-floor bedroom.

Perches House was badly damaged in the fire. Photo: Tim Thursfield

"It was also established that the only other occupier of the premises managed to make his escape from the building.

"Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed the death of Ms Roberts at 4.03am.

"Police confirm that there are no suspicious circumstances. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service."

The proceedings were adjourned for a full hearing to take place on May 6.

Following the tragedy, Ms Roberts's daughter Jessica Richards paid an emotional tribute, describing her mother as an "amazing person" and speaking of how she was "loved by so many".

Others across Shrewsbury have also paid tribute to Mrs Roberts, who had worked to restore her historic home.