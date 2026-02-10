Shropshire Council's planning department has recommended that councillors give the green light to the plans from Barwood Developments for a piece of land off Ellesmere Road, when they meet next Tuesday (February 17).

The land for the proposed estate is a large area between the railway line and the west of Ellesmere Road.

Access to the site for cars would be off Ellesmere Road. One access would be provided for the initial 150-home phase one of the development, with a second added at a later stage as the rest of the project goes ahead.

The proposal was originally included in Shropshire's draft local plan for 2016 to 2038 - but with the expectation that it would be built alongside Shrewsbury's planned North West Relief Road (NWRR).

But in assessing the plans the council's highways officials have said they are happy for the scheme to go ahead without the controversial relief road, which has been placed on hold and effectively cancelled.

A report prepared for members of Shropshire Council's northern planning committee, which will be tasked with whether or not to approve the scheme, explains the opposition and concerns over the plans.

Shrewsbury Town Council, local councillor Alexander Phillips, Sustainable Transport Shropshire, Shropshire Playing Fields Association, and Shrewsbury Friends of the Earth object, while Shrewsbury Civic Society has expressed concern.