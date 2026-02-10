'We're creating a profitable business in harmony with the environment' - Shrewsbury farmer's regenerative journey

Alongside his wife Melissa and her parents, Mike and Hazel Timmis, Daniel runs the 154-hectare Moor Farm near Shrewsbury.

The farm includes a 60-head Shraden herd of pedigree Herefords, a 10-sow herd of Gloucester Old Spot and large white pigs, a successful farm shop and café, a 2,000-tonne grain drying and storage facility, a 4ha international grade polo pitch, and 36ha of arable land.

Daniel Roberts on his farm

In recent years, the family has adapted farm operations to reduce workload while creating a profitable business in harmony with the environment.

Daniel says 2018 marked the start of the family’s regenerative farming journey and a change in focus at Moor Farm.

igs on Moor Farm

“That year we won the Royal Welsh and Three Counties shows and sold a heifer for a record-breaking 7,500gn,” he explains.

Moor Farm

“While, on the face of it, it was the most successful year we’d ever had, we actually made a £3,000 loss on the cattle and we thought this doesn’t make sense, something’s got to change.