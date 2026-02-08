Shropshire Day 2026: Churches along the River Severn set to celebrate like never before

Each February, the ceremonial county of Shropshire marks Shropshire Day on February 23 - the feast day of Saint Milburga, the county’s patron saint.

This year a special event is being planned to mark the occasion – a multi-location Church of England service spanning the River Severn on Sunday, February 22.

Shropshire is part of both the Diocese of Lichfield - the Northern part of the county including Shrewsbury, and the Diocese of Herefordshire - the southern part of the county, and the service is being arranged to celebrate both dioceses’ link to the county.