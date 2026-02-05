The Shrewsbury Ark, based on St Michael's Street, launched the major campaign in October last year - and within three months has managed to reach the required total, bolstered by £50,000 from a generous donor.

It means the charity, which provides vital support for the homeless, will be able to continue operating, and can "strengthen its foundations for the years ahead".

Anton Goodwin, director of The Ark, said they had been overwhelmed at the level of support.

The Shrewsbury Ark. Picture: The Shrewsbury Ark

He said: “We cannot thank the local community enough – you have literally saved us. It was very tough facing the reality of closure.

"This surge of support ensures The Shrewsbury Ark can continue offering safety, advice, stepping stones for people towards a more positive future, along with food, warmth, and connection to hundreds of people facing homelessness in Shrewsbury and across Shropshire.

“We now have the security to demonstrate that we are a going concern, and can meet our financial obligations without any doubt.

"This is vital for our future and in applying for funding via grants, foundations and trusts. Local donors (large and small) need to know that their generosity has a future.”

How the Ark was saved

The charity has explained how the money was raised, with generous contributions from across Shropshire.

Nearly £80,000 was gained from grants from previously submitted applications, which were secured during the campaign. Of that total £15,000 is restricted for roof repairs, with the remainder supporting core services and programme delivery.

Twenty major individuals donors contributed a combined £128,000, including £35,000 restricted for the roof, £10,000 for a new training room and £2,500 towards warm spaces, complementing wider funding for new windows, doors and solar panels.

Local churches raised £3,000 through congregational giving, and volunteer‑led events £8,000 generated through community activities including a table‑top sale, carol singing, an open mic night, a wellbeing day, pop‑up café, bake sales and two young supporters busking.

One‑off donations also raised a significant amount with more than 600 individuals contributed a total of £45,000.

The Friends of the Ark membership programme has now also surpassed 600, collectively providing more than £80,000 annually, representing around one third of the charity’s running costs.

The latest Shelter report shows that more than 382,000 people in England do not have a safe place to call home.

More than half of that number are in London, but the report shows that sharp rises in homelessness can be seen across the country.

The number of people recorded as homeless in the West Midlands has risen by 11 per cent.

The Crisis Homeless Monitor shows that homelessness is on the increase, making The Shrewsbury Ark’s services more important than ever.

It states: “While demand for homelessness services has risen, the majority of local authorities report that it’s become harder to access both social housing and private tenancies for households facing homelessness.”