The outline proposal, from Manor Oak homes, has been submitted to Shropshire Council.

The site put forward for the development is a piece of land at Battlefield in Shrewsbury - to the east of Battlefield Roundabout, bordered by the A49, and A53.

Design and access documents submitted with the plans detail ambitions to build 570 new homes, a new primary school, commercial retail, and community facilities.

A map of the proposed site. Picture: Shropshire Council planing portal

The developers are proposing to create a roundabout access for the site off the A53 as well as a footbridge over the A49.

The site is located near to the historic and sensitive location of the Battle of Shrewsbury. Currently there are no significant housing developments to the east of the A49 in that area of the town.

The application addresses how the design for the homes will "draw inspiration from Shrewsbury itself".