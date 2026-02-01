'I stand with WASPI women today and every day until justice is served' - Shrewsbury Labour MP voices disappointment over women's pension decision

The campaign Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) was set up to battle the decision by the former government against the way in which the state pension ages for men and women were equalised.

Campaigners argue they were not notified directly by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) until 4-5 years before their new, higher retirement age, causing financial hardship.

The decision was originally made by the former Conservative government.

Earlier this month, Shrewsbury Labour MP Julia Buckley, who has campaigned on behalf of WASPI women, met pensions Minister Torsten Bell, and appealed to the Labour government to look again at the decision.

Get a bespoke headline round-up from Shropshire, as well as breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Shropshire Star’s free emails

But earlier this week, women affected by the way changes to the state pension age were told they will not receive compensation.

Labour's Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden told the Commons a targeted compensation programme would “not be practical”, with a wider flat-rate scheme costing up to £10.3 billion.

Mrs Buckley with the Torsten Bell

Mrs Buckley said she was "disappointed" by the decision but vowed to continue the fight.

She said: "I am very disappointed with today’s sudden announcement by the Secretary of State not to award any compensation to the 1950s WASPI women.

"This does not ease the financial burden nor the distress inflicted upon a generation of women who were simply not informed in advance of their pension rights changing to their detriment, leaving most with an unplanned income gap for five to seven years later in life.

"In Shrewsbury alone there are over 6,300 women affected by this injustice. In recent weeks I met with Pension Minister Torsten Bell, met with WASPI campaigners and worked with fellow MPs to try to shape a better outcome.

"Unfortunately, the Government’s decision has come early without the financial redress recommended by the Ombudsman. The WASPI campaign will not stop today.

"I stand with WASPI women today, and every day until justice is served."