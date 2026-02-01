Heartbroken daughter's appeal to save historic Shrewsbury building after fatal fire raises almost £23,000

Almost £23,000 has been raised in just three days for a fundraising campaign launched after a devastating fire claimed the life of a beloved grandmother and severely damaged one of Shrewsbury’s historic buildings.

Emergency services were called to Perches House, off Castle Street, in the early hours of Tuesday, January 27, following reports of a fire. Several people were evacuated from the property and police later confirmed that one woman had died.

The victim was later named as the building’s owner, 81-year-old Rose Roberts. Rose had lived in the 14th-century property for more than 40 years and was instrumental in rescuing it from decline during the 1980s.

Rose Roberts with daughter, Jess

Her daughter, Jessica Richards, said Rose had restored the building "with care and knowledge and her own hard labour", helping to secure its Grade II* listed status and was ultimately awarded a civic award for her work.

Jessica said that, for reasons that were "complex" and "entirely beyond Rose's control", the property and its contents were uninsured at the time of the fire.

The fundraiser aims to cover the immediate costs of stabilising the structure, which is expected to total around £100,000 before any restoration work can begin.

Further funds will be used for inspections and, in time, a full like-for-like restoration of the Grade II-listed building.

A fire tore through the 14th century property in the early hours of Tuesday, January 27

Launching the fundraiser last week, Jessica said: "I have lost my beloved mum, my home, my livelihood and a building that holds centuries of Shrewsbury’s history. But I refuse to let this be the end of her story.

"Mum could do anything. She wasn’t a qualified architect, but she drew plans, project-managed restorations across Shrewsbury and beyond, and had an instinctive understanding of historic buildings. She believed in craftsmanship, in doing things properly, and in preserving the past for future generations.

"I want to rebuild Perches House as her legacy — The House That Rose Rebuilt. My hope is not just to restore it as a home, but eventually to reopen it to the public once more — as a place of history, art, memory and creativity.

"Perhaps an art gallery, perhaps a cultural space — but always a living tribute to the woman who saved it once already."

Since the campaign launched on Thursday, more than 700 people have donated, including two individual contributions of £1,000. By 3pm on Sunday, the total had reached £22,970.

The campaign can be viewed online at crowdfunder.co.uk/p/help-save-the-house-that-rose-re-built