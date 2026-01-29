'A sad moment for the town': Mayor voices sympathy after society's 'incredibly difficult decision' to cancel Shrewsbury Flower Show

The Mayor of Shrewsbury Councillor Alex Wagner said he had sympathy for the Shropshire Horticultural Society (SHS), the organiser of the long-standing event, which had faced a tough decision when dealing with the unsustainable financial costs of the event.

The society confirmed this week that the show will not be taking place this year.

It comes after the show was cancelled last year, in its 150th anniversary year.

Councillor Wagner said: "While this is a sad moment for the town, we fully sympathise with the Shropshire Horticultural Society on what must have been an incredibly difficult decision, and recognise the very real financial pressures they've faced in making the Shrewsbury Flower Show sustainable.