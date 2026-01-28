The show, which has been a fixture of the Shropshire events calendar, was also cancelled last year, what would have been its 150th event.

The future of the show has been shrouded in uncertainty since last year's cancellation.

Now organisers at the Shropshire Horticultural Society (SHS) have confirmed they will not be staging the flower show for 2026.

The society's chair Maelor Owen said it had been a difficult decision but that the costs of the event mean it is "unsustainable" in its current format.

Mr Owen said the SHS is looking at plans for a new format for the event, and is in discussions with a local events consultant.

He said the society has also held discussions with the Royal Horticultural Society about the potential of working together on a future event.

He said: "This is a difficult and sad decision for us. We know the flower show is a much-loved part of Shropshire life. Unfortunately, the costs of putting on a show keep rocketing making the Shrewsbury Flower Show in its current format unsustainable.

"The Shropshire Horticultural Society is working on various plans moving forward. We are considering different formats for the show with a local events consultant.

"We are also talking to the town council about future co-operation in various formats and have had an initial conversation with the RHS to look into the possibility of working together to put on a future show.

"However, the RHS has show commitments in place for the next few years, so there would be no possibility of a joint event taking place in the near future. In the meantime, we are planning a series of smaller events, talks and garden visits for members of the public and our members.

"Historically, we have been able to make substantial donations to Shrewsbury and Shropshire including building the Porthill Suspension Bridge and gifting Shrewsbury Castle to the town.

"More recently, we contributed £595,000 to the refurbishment of The Quarry and £250,000 to help restore the tower at St Chad’s Church.

"As we will not be committing so much of our resources to staging the Shrewsbury Flower Show this year, we will be in a position to increase our donations to local and horticultural causes.”