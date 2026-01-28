Opening date revealed for beloved Shrewsbury cupcake business's new store

The team behind Crystal's Cupcakes are getting ready to open a second shop in Shrewsbury next week.

For several years, the popular business sold its sweet treats out of a store on Dawley's high street, before eventually combining its bakery and shop under one roof in Sweetlake, in the southwest of Shrewsbury.

The company's plans to open up a new store on Hills Lane in the town centre were revealed last year, after a planning application was submitted to Shropshire Council.

Crystal’s Cupcakes will be opening a new store on Hills Lane in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Now that the local authority has given the plans the green light, the shop is set to open for business next Wednesday (February 4).

The store, next to cocktail bar Blind Tiger, was previously home to Simply Jays, a wool and gift shop. It was later taken over by the cocktail bar before being put back on the market in 2023.

The recent application proposed that the new cake store would be open between 8am and 6pm, but could open until 9pm if there was an event in the town centre.

A spokesperson for Crystal's Cupcakes said: "Our new town location will be an additional, smaller takeaway shop and will be at 7 Hills Lane Shrewsbury.

"It will offer everything we do at Sweetlake, just with a slightly smaller display due to limited counter space. There will still be a huge selection of sweet and savoury bakes, plus all day breakfast and lunch items to enjoy."

A post on the company's social media page said that the first 50 customers at the grand opening would receive a free cupcake.