The blaze, which took hold in the early hours of yesterday morning, severely damaged Perches House in Windsor Place, off Castle Street.

Tragically, Rose Roberts died in the fire, with her daughter Jessica Richards describing her as “an amazing woman” and her “everything”.

Rose Roberts

There were still three fire engines and two police cars at the scene this morning at around 7am.

Windsor Place is still cordoned off from the Castle Street side and from St Mary’s Place.

Pedestrians can now access St Mary’s Place to get to the Yorkshire House pub and other properties, but they cannot access The Parade Shopping Centre from the Yorkshire House side. To get to those shops, people need to use the other access past Draper’s Hall.

The scene from St Mary's Place this morning

Windsor Place was still cordoned off from the Castle Street side by emergency services this morning

Three fire engines and two police cars were still at the scene of the fatal Shrewsbury fire this morning

Hundreds of people have shared condolences and tributes to Rose since her death was announced, including Heart & Arrow Tattoo Studio, which used to trade from Perches House.

They said on social media: “We are absolutely devastated to hear the awful news about dear Rose, our first landlady over four years in our first tattoo studio.

“If you’ve been coming to Heart & Arrow for a good few years, you will remember our first place, it was small, down some stairs, underneath an amazing building!

“That building was Rose’s pride and joy. We saw some incredible photos and heard some amazing stories from her, when she invited us into her home.

“Our hearts go out to Rose's family at this awful time.”

Workers from Marks and Spencer in Castle Street and others who knew Rose also shared their sadness at learning of her passing and sent their best wishes to her family.