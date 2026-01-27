Huge Shrewsbury housing development can go ahead - even without North West Relief Road, say highways officials

Shropshire Council is currently considering a proposal for 450 homes on a site off Ellesmere Road in the town.

The application was submitted in 2022.

The piece of land was originally included in Shropshire's draft local plan for 2016 to 2038 - but with the expectation that it would be built alongside Shrewsbury's planned North West Relief Road (NWRR).

A proposed masterplan of the site.

Development guidelines for the site said: "The delivery of this development is directly dependent on the approval and construction of the North West Relief Road. Development on the site will not commence until such time as the North West Relief Road is operational.”