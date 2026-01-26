'A clean, safe and well-presented town centre is fundamental to Shrewsbury’s success': Business group backs town council cleaning service takeover
Concerns over the cleanliness of Shrewsbury town centre have led a business group to back a town council takeover of services.
Plus
Published
Last updated
Shrewsbury Town Council is this evening (Monday, January 26) expected to agree to take over a number of Shropshire Council services - including street cleaning, CCTV and related town centre services.
Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) has spoken in support of the move.
In a statement the BID said it had discussed the plan and that its directors had spoken of a decline in standards of cleanliness in the town centre - an issue it said had also been raised by businesses.