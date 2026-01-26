Shrewsbury Town Council is this evening (Monday, January 26) expected to agree to take over a number of Shropshire Council services - including street cleaning, CCTV and related town centre services.

Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) has spoken in support of the move.

In a statement the BID said it had discussed the plan and that its directors had spoken of a decline in standards of cleanliness in the town centre - an issue it said had also been raised by businesses.