Superstar Shrewsbury seven-year-old Verity arranges her own triathlon to raise money for charity

Meole Brace Primary School pupil Verity Meek completed a 50-metre swim at the Quarry Swimming Pool, before also tackling a 1.5km cycle ride and 600-metre run around the Quarry – all to raise a total of £800, £400 of which will support local children living with life-threatening conditions.

Her mum Sabrina Meek said Verity wanted to combine her interest in sporting activities with her desire to raise money for charity.

“One day Verity just said she wanted to do something to raise money for charity, and one of the charities she had heard of and wanted to support was Hope House as our friends have a son that receives care there,” said Sabrina.

Verity Meek

“So, we did a bit of research, and we decided on the triathlon in the Quarry, which is an official triathlon distance for children over eight-years-old, so Verity did brilliantly well to complete it at just seven and we are really proud of her.”

As well as her triathlon Verity and Sabrina also baked cakes which they sold in the Quarry while she was taking on her challenge.

Part of Verity Meek's fundraising challenge took place in The Quarry in Shrewsbury.

“It was so lovely, everyone who saw Verity was really supportive and cheering her on,” said Sabrina.

Harriet Richards, fundraiser with at Hope House, said: “We are so grateful to Verity for raising such a wonderful amount of money and for taking on the triathlon. What an amazing achievement for a seven-year-old!

“The money raised will go towards us helping local children with life-threatening conditions to live their best life and to receive the expert care they and their families need, free of charge.”

Anyone who wants to fundraise for Hope House can find out more at hopehouse.org.uk