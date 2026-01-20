Plans for more than 200 homes on the outskirts of Shrewsbury submitted

The application, which has been submitted to Shropshire Council by Bloor Homes, is for a site between the A5 and Pulley Lane in Meole Brace, and the Rea Brook.

It requests permission for a total of 210 homes - with 20 per cent affordable housing.

The application details that the proposed access for vehicles for the site would be off Pulley Lane.

The site to the north of the A5 and the south of the Rea Brook. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal

A design and access statement submitted with the application pitches the development as "a highly desirable place to live".