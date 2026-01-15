West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked in the Abbey Gardens area of the town at around 9.30pm on Saturday (January 10).

Police said the attacker had a 'Wolverhampton or Telford accent', and officers have urged anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for the police said: "Officers investigating a sexual assault in Abbey Gardens, Shrewsbury, on Saturday night (January 10) are appealing for witnesses.

"At around 9.30pm a woman was walking her dog in the park when she was pushed to the floor and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

"The suspect made off in the direction of the entrance to the park which is at the junction of English Bridge and Abbey Foregate.

"The man is described as wearing dark clothing, possibly with a padded jacket or similar.

"He was of larger build and taller than 5ft 6 inches. He spoke with a Wolverhampton or Telford accent."

Detective Constable Adam Butler said: “We know this incident will be concerning, and we would like to reassure our communities we are carrying out a full investigation to find the suspect.

"The woman is being supported by specialist trained officers.

“We would urge anyone who was in the park on Saturday evening at around 9.30pm or who has any information to support our investigation to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Constable Adam Butler on 01743 237414 or via email to adam.butler@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting https://orlo.uk/z0DSK.