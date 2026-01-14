Shrewsbury bar and food venue closed with immediate effect after owners' 'heartbreaking decision'

After four years of serving up fried chicken and cold beer, the owners of Bird & Beer in Shrewsbury have announced the venue has pulled its last pint.

Owners Andrew 'Hoops' Hooper and Rachael Jones, who also run craft beer bar Tap and Can, said the "heartbreaking decision" came amid tough economic conditions for hospitality venues.

Making the announcement on social media, the pair said: "After a lot of soul-searching, tears, and very difficult conversations, we have made the heartbreaking decision to close Bird & Beer.

The owners of Shrewsbury fried chicken restaurant and bar Bird & Beer have announced its closure after four years. Photo: Google

"First and foremost, thank you. Thank you to every single person who has walked through our doors, booked a table, recommended us to a friend, celebrated with us, or simply believed in what we were trying to build. Your support over the last four years has meant more to us than we can ever properly put into words.

"This is not a decision we ever wanted to make. But, no matter how hard we have tried, no matter how many hours we personally poured into the business, we have had to accept that Bird & Beer is no longer viable for us to continue.

"It is a tough time, not just for us, but for independent restaurants and hospitality venues everywhere.

"While it is not right for us to continue with Bird & Beer right now, we leave with full hearts, immense pride, and our heads held high."

It was later confirmed the venue has closed with immediate effect.