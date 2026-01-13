Emergency services scrambled to two car-crash in village near Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to Merrington Road in Bomere Heath, near Shrewsbury, at around 2.15pm.

Two fire crews sent to the scene of the incident, along with West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and National Highways.

An update from the fire service said that although there had been reports of a person trapped, they had managed to get out of the vehicle by the time they arrived.

It said: "The casualty trapped within the vehicle was able to self extricate.

"Crews made the vehicles electrically safe using small gear and assisted in clearing some debris from the road using an environmental grab pack.

"Both police and ambulance were in attendance and highways was requested to clear oil and fuel from the carriageway."