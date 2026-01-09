That is according to some residents, who have raised major concerns about the development proposed for Oteley Road.

Persimmon Homes West Midlands lodged an application last November for land off Thrower Road. The site already has outline planning permission for housing.

The plans include a mix of one- to four-bedroom homes, with 91 available for affordable rent, shared ownership, and discounted sale.

A computer-generated image of a similar Persimmon development

More than 5.5 acres of public open space are proposed, alongside a new play area. Landscaping plans would deliver a 10 per cent biodiversity net gain on site.

However, the plans have not gone down well with everyone.