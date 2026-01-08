All smiles as Shrewsbury digital dentures technician wins national award

Spencer Greening from The Dental Spa was crowned clinical dental technician of the year at the Private Dentistry Awards.

The firm said the award recognised both his personal expertise and the practice's commitment to delivering outstanding, forward-thinking patient care.

The Private Dentistry Awards celebrate excellence across the UK dental profession, recognising clinicians who demonstrate innovation, skill and exceptional patient outcomes.

The Dental Spa said Mr Greening's award win reflected years of dedication to advancing denture treatment through digital technology and hands-on clinical experience.

Digital dentures use advanced intra-oral scanning and computer-aided design ensuring they can be created with greater accuracy, improving fit, comfort and appearance.

Mr Greening both clinically assesses patients and digitally designs their dentures himself and, alongside his day-to-day work, he regularly trains dental professionals across the UK in digital denture techniques.