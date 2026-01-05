Shropshire Star
Close

Snow in Shropshire: List of school closures across the county

Shropshire has awoken to a blanket of white once again, and some youngsters at several schools will be overjoyed to have a snow day on the first day of the new term.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Last updated

Several school closures have been announced in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. To see if your child's school is closed, see the list below. All schools listed are fully closed unless delays are stated.

Shropshire

  • The Grange Primary, Bainbridge Green, Shrewsbury 

  • St Martins Primary, Oswestry

  • Longlands Primary School, Market Drayton

  • Shrewsbury Academy, Corndon Crescent, Shrewsbury 

  • St Martins Secondary, Oswestry

  • Thomas Adams, Wem

  • Grove School, Market Drayton

  • Woodlands Special School - Wem

Telford & Wrekin

  • Bridge School

  • Haberdashers' Abraham Darby - Delayed start. Opening from 10am to ensure pupils and staff have time to arrive safely

  • Haughton Special School - Will be closed today, PD day to take place online for staff

  • Holy Trinity Academy (VA) - Please check Teams and Satchel One for any work set

  • Madeley Academy - .Delayed start. Opening from 10.10am

  • Southall School, Dawley, Telford.

  • Wooden Tops Day Nursery