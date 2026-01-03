'We survived Covid and lockdown and came back stronger than ever' - Shrewsbury bookkeeping firm celebrates 10 years of helping clients

Diane Ramsey founded Purple Butterfly Bookkeeping in 2015 after working in accounts roles for over 35 years.

An accountant friend encouraged her to set up on her own and gave Diane her first client. Now she heads a team of five in Shrewsbury, including her own daughter, and has over 25 clients.

She said: "We are so proud to have celebrated our tenth birthday. We survived Covid and lockdown and came back stronger than ever.

"It has been amazing to see the team grow and to build up our working relationships with so many different clients in all walks of life."

The firm helps clients with a huge range of bookkeeping roles including reconciling bank accounts, processing purchase invoices, creating sales invoices and credit control. It works with clients from a broad range of sectors including farming, beauty salons, builders and hospitality.

Diane added: "I love the variety of our clients and getting to know the details of their industries as part of the process of serving their businesses.

"Every sector is different and we've built up quite a range of expertise in learning how each industry works and what its requirements are."

Her team includes her 24-year-old daughter Jess who works for the company three days a week while her younger daughter Kayla and husband Mark also help out when needed.

She added that a particular milestone for Purple Butterfly Bookkeeping had been moving into its own offices in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury four years ago.

"It was wonderful for the whole team when we moved into our own office," she said.

"Our ambition for the next ten years is to keep on growing and giving even more businesses the support and help they need."