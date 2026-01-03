'Far from over!' Antarctic setback won't stop Shrewsbury adventurer's 'Redefining Impossible' mission

Darren Edwards returned home in time for Christmas with his family after being forced to abandon his attempt to complete the longest sit-ski expedition to the South Pole.

He had aimed to sit-ski 222 kilometres across Antarctica in just 20 days, but was forced to end the challenge - named Redefining Impossible - after facing brutal conditions. These included temperatures of minus 40°, sastrugi and snow he described as being like "sandpaper".

Despite being unable to complete the journey by sit-ski, Darren - who was paralysed following a climbing accident in North Wales in 2016 - was still able to reach the South Pole by alternative means before flying home.

Throughout the mission, Darren raised funds for Wings for Life, a charity that funds spinal cord research and clinical trials worldwide.

Reflecting on the expedition, he said: "Even in 'failure', incredible things happened. Together, we pushed into uncharted territory - exploring a part of Antarctica no one had ever attempted with a sit-ski.

"We tested the absolute limits of what's possible in adaptive polar travel and, in doing so, expanded what people believe is achievable for individuals with disabilities in extreme environments.

"During the expedition and since returning, I’ve been moved by messages from people around the world - those living with disability, facing life-changing adversity, or simply questioning their own limits.

"Together, we've raised thousands of pounds for the life-changing work of Wings for Life, which will cure Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) in our lifetime."

"Personally, the journey has taught me profound lessons about teamwork, leadership, failure, and resilience. Facing extreme conditions day after day, I learned how mindset - embracing accountability, staying calm under pressure, and challenging assumptions - can turn adversity into growth.

"Thank you for standing with us. The story of Redefining Impossible is far from over."

You can support Darren's fundraiser here.