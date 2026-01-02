'It's the second time a car has crashed into that field in a year' - Resident snaps aftermath as car crashes on village road near Shrewsbury

The red hatchback came off the A488 Pontesbury Road in Hanwood.

The car in the middle of the field in Hanwood (Alan Dodd)

Hanwood resident Alan Dodd who took the pictures of the aftermath of the crash on Friday morning said it was the second time it had happened in the last 12 months and says the speed limit on the road should be lowered.

He added that the car was still there on Friday afternoon.

He said: “It is the second time in a year that a car coming from Pontesbury has lost control, having driven over the railway bridge before crashing through the hedge and dropping into a field.

“We think the 30mph limit should extend from the west of Hanwood, past the junction to Cruckmeole, where buses stop both sides of the road and beyond the railway bridge, to slow the speed of vehicles approaching the bridge.”

West Mercia Police have been contacted for further details.