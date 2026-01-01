The popular classicist, whose latest book - 'Talking Classics: The Shock of the Old' is scheduled for release next year, is known for enlightening the British public about the ancient Romans, as well as her forthright social media contributions and swift handling of trolls.

Dame Mary celebrates her 71st birthday today. She grew up in the heart of Shropshire, attending Church Preen Primary School near Much Wenlock where her mother Joyce was headteacher.

There followed a move to Shrewsbury High School - a girls-only school, which has announced this year that it will begin taking male students for the first time in 140 years.

Mary Beard.

She went on to Cambridge University before embarking on a career that has seen her become Britain's best known classicist - moving into the rarefied status as a 'British Institution'.

Dame Mary has fronted a host of illuminating television programmes on the history of ancient Rome - including Meet the Romans with Mary Beard, Pompeii: Life and Death in a Roman Town, Caligula with Mary Beard, and Meet the Roman Emperor with Mary Beard. Her enthusiasm is infectious and she has drawn many people into a new-found interest in history.

After returning to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn earlier this year as part of her tour on the Secret Histories of Ancient Rome, Dame Mary shared her own advice encouraging people to visit Shropshire for some of the best chances to look at the Romans in Britain.

Writing on her Times Literary Supplement blog Dame Mary spoke of her impressions of the town where she had studied as a young woman, how it had change - and not changed.

After recounting meeting several former classmates who she had not seen since school she said: "It’s also strange visiting a town you used to know so well and is still instantly recognizable (as well as being the site of many past indiscretions) – but has also changed almost unbelievably.

Historian and broadcaster Mary Beard after being made a Dame Commander of the British Empire at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace

"It has a proper theatre for a start. I was giving my show in the wonderful Theatre Severn. In my day the only venues were the Music Hall, now the Museum, and a large shed that had been erected in the garden of the local Arts Centre, which I think is no more). The performance spaces (plus café, bars etc) of Theatre Severn would have been beyond my wildest dreams in the 1960s.

"For me, though, it was also a chance to explore the Romans in Shropshire again, so I could include some local examples in my show.

"The Roman town of Wroxeter (Viriconium) was one of the first places I did any real archaeology.

"And, in a slightly nerdy way, I used to hang out from time to time in the old town Museum (then housed in a Tudor house, Rowley’s House, near the bus station – so a good place to kill time, waiting for a bus).

"It was, and is in its new location, a fantastic collection.

"My advice is: go to Shropshire for some of the most vivid glimpses of the Romans in Britain."

Historian Mary Beard views 'The Rape of Europa', part of Titian's Poesie series of large scale Greek mythological paintings at the National Gallery, London

As Dame Mary marks her 71st birthday, she is philosophical about growing older.

She recently told the Great British Life website that she considers herself an “extremely privileged older person” largely because she had a “gold-plated pension”.

She told the website: “There are people who can’t manage, but a happy, fulfilled and contributing group of pensioners is just good for the country and it’s good for them. It’s a question of how to make people feel valued, but in order to make them feel valued, they have to not feel on the breadline.”

“We can fantasise about how many years we’ve got left, but we know what the end is. It’s not a mystery. You get someone’s name wrong and in the past, you’d say, ‘I can be so forgetful’. Now I think, ‘Oh, my God. Is it a symptom of dementia?’ I’m having the time of my life, but it is tempered – this is time-limited, guys.”

She also dislikes the way older people are patronised in British society, pointing to the way a story was handled in the press about compulsory eye tests for the over 70s to continue driving.

Dame Mary Beard answering questions during a visit to Church Preen School back in 2017.

She said: “The reporting of that was so terrible, ‘Everyone over 70 is going to be FORCED to take an eye test and then BANNED from driving. Sorry, guys, do we want people who can’t see driving cars?”

She said the story pointed towards a darker truth about how everyone perceives those that are getting older.

She said. “We haven’t worked out what we think about older people; what it means that I’ve got white hair. I couldn’t now colour it, because people would say I’d given in.

“We don’t very often ask the big questions about: what do we think a life is? And it’s changed so much. In my parents’ generation, you only expected to live five years after you retired.”

Dame Mary has spent 40 years married to Byzantine art specialist Robin Cormack, with whom Beard has two children.

From those four decades she jokes that she has learned to “not always open your mouth and say what you really think; sometimes it’s better to shut up.”

She told Great British Life: “We’ve got lots of things to talk about, which is different, I think, from what we used to talk about. I can go to an art gallery with Robin, I come away and he’s opened my eyes, and still, he’s noticed things I don’t notice,” she says. “That’s the thing that keeps you interested.”