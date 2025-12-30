The event takes place in the popular Shrewsbury park with participants able to opt for 2.5K, 5K and 10k options.

Organised by Run The Distance, participants will be provided with glow sticks and a bespoke medal on completion.

The event follows an officially measured route, with marshals in place.

The minimum age for participation is 14 - and those aged 14 to 17 must be with an adult.

Dogs are also permitted to join in the event.

For information on prices for places and how to book visit https://www.runthedistance.co.uk/uknewyearsevemidnightrun.