Clean-up volunteers including 'The Sign Guy' give Shrewsbury Market Hall entrance a fresh new look

John Edwards, aka 'The Sign Guy', who has become well known locally for tackling dirty signs and areas around Shropshire, took on his latest clean-up challenge.

John had shared concerns about the condition of the walls at the entrance to Shrewsbury’s multi-award-winning Market Hall. And after discussions with civic leaders about his plans, he was given the green light to carry out cleaning work.

On Sunday (December 28) John was joined by fellow volunteers Emma Dolphin and Robin Bennett to repaint the back wall and clean the surrounding granite. The trio completed the job in just under three hours, removing graffiti and giving the area a thorough deep clean.

John said: "I was dismayed by the state of the entrance to Shrewsbury’s award winning market hall. Myself, Emma Dolphin and Robin Bennett decided to have a go at cleaning it up.

"We painted the grubby back wall and cleaned all the surrounding granite. A nice fresh new look for the new year; hopefully the market traders like it too."

Emma previously assisted John with restoring the frontage of the Telepost Sports & Social Club, while Robin has also been involved in recent efforts to clear graffiti from Shrewsbury Prison and surrounding areas.

John, a retired aerospace worker turned community champion, has been busy in Shrewsbury in recent months, tackling graffiti-covered walkways and brightening up local bridges.