Fire crews release people trapped in Shrewsbury M&S lift
Four people trapped in a Marks and Spencer lift were released by firefighters.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the Marks and Spencer store on Castle Street in Shrewsbury at around 12.35pm today (December 29).
The service said that it had been alerted to an incident involving people trapped in a lift.
An update said one fire crew had attended and that four people who were trapped had been released by around 1pm.