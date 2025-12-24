Paramedics, police officers and firefighters were called to Kingsland Bridge at around 6.20pm.

Members of the public had already helped the person out of the water before crews were on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as ‘water rescue’ in Shrewsbury.

“One person was assisted from the water by passers-by prior to the arrival of fire service personnel. The fire service engaged in first aid only.”

Two fire engines including the water rescue unit were sent to the scene from Baschurch and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.