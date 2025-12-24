600-home Shrewsbury plan could include new footbridge over A49

Manor Oak Homes has lodged the application for land south of the A53 Battlefield Roundabout.

In July, an application was submitted to Shropshire Council asking if an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was required.

The Government website says the aim of an EIA is to protect the environment by ensuring that a local planning authority, when deciding whether to grant planning permission which is likely to have significant effects on the environment, does so in the full knowledge of the likely significant effects, and takes this into account in the decision-making process.

It added that another aim of an EIA is to ensure that the public are given early and effective opportunities to participate in the decision-making process.

On August 27, Shropshire Council issued its decision, saying that an EIA was not necessary.

Since then, letters have been sent to nearby residents from Geoff Armstrong, of Armstrong Rigg Planning, which is representing the developer.

He said that the plans also includes land for a single-form-of-entry primary school, a local centre, open space, and new vehicular access from the A53.

There may also be a new footbridge across the A49.

The Battlefield Roundabout on the outskirts of Shrewsbury with the development site on the left. Picture: Google

“Our client’s proposals are being brought forward in light of the difficulties faced by Shropshire Council in delivery of a new local plan for the county,” said Mr Armstrong.

“This therefore leaves the council to rely on an old plan that is largely out of date and resultantly a deficient supply of much-needed new homes.

“Shrewsbury, as the largest town in Shropshire, is expected to accommodate a large proportion of the new homes and jobs required to meet the needs of the county. Our client considers that their land at Battlefield Roundabout presents one such opportunity that is ideally located to deliver a new sustainable urban extension to the town.

“The site is immediately adjacent to the commercial and lesiure facilities to the north of the roundabout as well as the new Aldi store to the west, and will naturally ’round off’ the development at the roundabout, sandwiched between all these uses.

“The development will comprise a wide mix of new homes supported by land for a promary school, a new local centre of shops and community uses, along with links back into the town.

“These will include upgrades to footpaths, new crossings at the roundabout, and potentially a new footbridge across the A49.”

The letter – dated October 30 – added that it was hoped that the application would be submitted before the end of 2025, with the developer taking on board feedback from residents and Shrewsbury Town Council.

However, Shropshire Council’s planning portal shows that the application has not yet been submitted. Mr Armstong has been approached for comment.