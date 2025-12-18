Shrewsbury named 'best high street' in Britain as county town tops national list of shopping destinations - for second year running

The newspaper’s travel experts ranked Shropshire’s county town number one in its 2025 list of 20 standout high streets – placing Shrewsbury above 19 destinations including Norwich, Bury St Edmunds, and Edinburgh.

It specifically praises the town’s independent spirit, historic streets and distinctive shopping experience.

The description of Shrewsbury states: “With its meandering streets and blush-sandstone castle wrapped in a loop of the Severn, Shropshire’s compact county town is ideal for wandering and window shopping.”

The coverage highlights the town’s award-winning covered market and singles out Wyle Cop for particular praise, calling it “a curving, climbing high street lined with 39 listed buildings, ranging from medieval half-timbered to Victorian ornate.”