Shrewsbury named 'best high street' in Britain as county town tops national list of shopping destinations - for second year running
Shrewsbury has once again been named Britain’s number one high street, after topping The Telegraph’s list of the UK’s finest shopping destinations for the second year in a row.
The newspaper’s travel experts ranked Shropshire’s county town number one in its 2025 list of 20 standout high streets – placing Shrewsbury above 19 destinations including Norwich, Bury St Edmunds, and Edinburgh.
It specifically praises the town’s independent spirit, historic streets and distinctive shopping experience.
The description of Shrewsbury states: “With its meandering streets and blush-sandstone castle wrapped in a loop of the Severn, Shropshire’s compact county town is ideal for wandering and window shopping.”
The coverage highlights the town’s award-winning covered market and singles out Wyle Cop for particular praise, calling it “a curving, climbing high street lined with 39 listed buildings, ranging from medieval half-timbered to Victorian ornate.”