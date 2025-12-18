Man denies murder of chef whose body was found in abandoned building in Shrewsbury

Adam Rowson, 26, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday (December 18) to deny murdering Alexis De Naray in June.

The defendant, who appeared in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit, also denied seven counts of fraud in relation to the use of 45-year-old Mr De Naray’s bank card.

He spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas during the short hearing in front of Judge Paul Farrer KC.

West Mercia Police officers launched a murder investigation after they were called to a disused building close to the Shelton Water Tower in Shrewsbury at about 11.50am on June 27, where Mr De Naray’s body was found.

Police were called to a disused building close to Shelton Water Tower. Photo: Google

Rowson, of no fixed address in Shrewsbury, was remanded into custody ahead of a pre-trial hearing on January 19.

He is expected to face a trial at Stafford Crown Court on March 23, lasting three weeks.