Halls auctioneers’ annual Christmas Dressed Poultry Show and Sale takes place at Shrewsbury Auction Centre on Tuesday, December 23.

The popular auction, which has been run by Halls since 2017, attracts suppliers and buyers from across Shropshire, Staffordshire and North Powys.

This year’s show and sale is being sponsored by Wynnstay, who will present a cup to the champion bird together with prizes for the best turkey, goose, duck, chicken and heaviest bird before the auction begins at 12pm noon.

Auctioneer Jonny Dymond sells turkeys at a previous Halls Christmas auction

All birds are weighed and lotted on arrival at the market and are sold individually. Late entries are welcome.

“Our suppliers range from large operators rearing thousands of birds to individual farms supplying around 15,” said Halls auctioneer Jonny Dymond, Shrewsbury Auction Centre manager.

“I have run a Christmas poultry auction every year since I became an auctioneer and, as far as I’m concerned, there is no replacement for a farm fresh turkey.

“Ideally, we will have between 250 and 300 birds and bidders will be guaranteed high quality, fresh meat straight from the farm. The auction connects farmers directly with consumers and is always well supported. It’s a great spectacle two days before Christmas Day.”

For more information about the auction, contact Shrewsbury Auction Centre on 01743 462620.