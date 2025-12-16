The collision happened on Hereford Road, Meole Brace at around 12.09pm. No-one was trapped in the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury involving two saloon vehicles. No persons trapped.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were made aware of the crash but were not required to attend.