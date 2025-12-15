The GoFundMe page was launched last week and has raised £650 at the time of writing. The organiser said it was set up due to “the sham that our Prime Minister is and his lying government”.

According to the organiser, 260 flags have been put up in Shrewsbury so far, of which 15 were donated and some bought with combined donations of £25.

Operation Raise The Colours first gained serious traction nationally in August of this year, with people hanging United Kingdom and England flags on lamp posts and painting St George’s crosses on mini-roundabouts.

Those supporting the movement say it is to promote patriotism, with some members of Labour, the Conservatives and Reform UK backing it, but it has also garnered support from those associated with the far-right, including Britain First and activist Tommy Robinson.

Union flags appeared in Shrewsbury during August

The organiser of the new 'Raise The Flags Shrewsbury Plus' fundraiser, who is not named on the GoFundMe page, said: “My aim is to stop the flags of our country in our town being destroyed, ripped, torn etc.”

They said that they realise people might not want their name associated with donating to the cause, so set up the page to give people the opportunity to give cash anonymously.