Dozens of tractors will light up Shrewsbury this weekend - see road closure info and find out where you can see the show
Scores of young farmers on their tractors will be illuminating the night sky in Shrewsbury this weekend.
The Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs (SFYFC) are holding their annual Illuminated tractor run and Christmas fair.
Last year more than 50 illuminated tractors, all sparkling from front to back, arrived at Shrewsbury Cattle Market to embark on the group's first illuminated tractor run, around Shrewsbury and the outskirts.
Organisers said they were "blown away" by the amount of support that was shown on the night, which led to the SFYFC raising £3,650 for several charities.
It was such a success the event is returning this weekend.