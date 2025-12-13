'Dedicated' Shrewsbury College worker honoured at Houses of Parliament awards

Andy Lee, the college's Director of Apprenticeships and Employer Partnerships was recognised as a “Change Maker Powering Progress in the British Manufacturing and Engineering Industry” at the Made In Group Awards.

Mr Lee was among 100 individuals honoured for making a tangible difference by creating jobs, supporting local suppliers, driving innovation, promoting sustainability, and helping young people start careers in manufacturing across the region.

The event at Westminster included discussions with policymakers and industry leaders, which provided the first insights from the SME Industrial Strategy Survey.

Andy Lee

Mr Lee said: "I’m honoured to have received this award. UK manufacturers are ambitious, driven, and ready to help shape a strong, long-term industrial future, and I take great pleasure in supporting the young people in our region to gain the skills needed to join this vital industry."

The celebrations continued in Soho for the launch of The Great 100.

Andy Lee, left, at the event in Westminster.

Lord Whitby presented the awards, which highlighted those who go the extra mile for their companies, teams, regions, and ultimately, for Britain.

James Staniforth, Principal of Shrewsbury College, said: "We’re so proud that Andy’s dedication and impact were recognised among such incredible industry leaders.

"His work in his former role as the Curriculum Director for Engineering and Motor Vehicle, as well as his latest role as Director of Apprenticeships and Employer Partnerships, has played a crucial part in the college’s success in helping develop and support people in the region into careers in engineering."