Illuminated advertising hub planned for Shrewsbury town centre street

Shropshire Council has received an application for the 'street hub' from Global Media.

The firm wants to put the unit on Castle Street in the town, where it would replace a BT phonebox.

In its application the firm explains that the three-metre high unit would have digital displays on both sides to show adverts, and that it would also provide wifi.

How the hub could look. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal

A letter submitted to the council also says that the hubs monitor a number of things which the company argues can be used for future planning decisions.