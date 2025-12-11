The cash-strapped authority confirmed the position ahead of today's (Thursday, December 11) meeting of full council, saying estimates show that refurbishment of the building could cost more than £50m.

It says the recommendation comes after a review of the Abbey Foregate site, and includes a proposal for a 'mixed use' development to replace its former headquarters.

The new development could include housing, extra care facilities, new GP medical centres, and commercial space.

Shropshire Council's former Shirehall base in Shrewsbury

A vote on the proposal will be taken at today's council meeting.

Councillor Heather Kidd, Shropshire Council’s leader, said it was important for the authority to "move on".