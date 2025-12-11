'It is important we move on' - Cash-strapped council confirm plans to demolish Shrewsbury Shirehall
Shropshire Council has confirmed it plans to demolish Shrewsbury's Shirehall.
The cash-strapped authority confirmed the position ahead of today's (Thursday, December 11) meeting of full council, saying estimates show that refurbishment of the building could cost more than £50m.
It says the recommendation comes after a review of the Abbey Foregate site, and includes a proposal for a 'mixed use' development to replace its former headquarters.
The new development could include housing, extra care facilities, new GP medical centres, and commercial space.
A vote on the proposal will be taken at today's council meeting.
Councillor Heather Kidd, Shropshire Council’s Leader, said it was important for the authority to "move on".