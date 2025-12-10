Flood warning issued for Shrewsbury following heavy rain

The Environment Agency (EA) issued the warning on Wednesday afternoon and warned of flooding at the River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry in Shrewsbury.

The EA said the flooding was forecast from 9pm on Wednesday.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

The EA said: "Flooding may affect offices at the showground and Gravel Hill Lane."

The agency added that they were "closely monitoring the situation" and would issue an update on Thursday.

It follows two further flood warning issued in the county earlier on Wednesday by the EA at the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and River Vyrnwy at Melverley.