Riverside footpath in Shrewsbury's Quarry to close so ageing and 'unsafe' lime trees can be removed

The riverside path on Victoria Avenue, between Kingsland Bridge and St Julian’s Friars Car Park, will be closed and completely inaccessible from 8.30am on Monday, December 15, until 4pm on Friday, December 19.

The closure will allow Shrewsbury Town Council's teams to carry out "essential tree works" that were identified during recent detailed inspections of the Quarry's historic lime trees.

Investigations found six trees along this stretch of the footpath that must be removed due to significant internal decay, structural decline, or safety concerns.

The council said several of the lime trees on Victoria Avenue have exceeded their typical 80- to 100-year lifespan, and their riverside location - often subject to flooding and a high water table - has placed additional stress on the ageing tree avenue.

Shrewsbury Town Council said the works are essential to ensure public safety and to support the long-term health of the Quarry's tree stock.

Once the trees have been removed, the council plans to replace them with new lime trees, planted at "more appropriate spacings" to encourage healthier long-term growth.

During the closure, pedestrians will be advised to use Town Walls and reconnect with the Quarry via Quarry Place or St Chad’s Terrace. Signage will be in place to direct people along the alternative route.

Helen Ball, town clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council, said: "We fully appreciate how important the Quarry’s lime trees are to local people and visitors.

"Unfortunately, our investigations have revealed severe internal decay in several of the trees along Victoria Avenue.

"These trees now pose a safety risk and must be removed. While it is always regrettable to lose mature trees, carrying out this essential work ensures the safety of the public and supports the continued care of the wider tree population in the Quarry."